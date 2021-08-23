CNN Obtains Taliban Letter Threatening Brother of Afghan Translator Who Helped US: ‘Your Death is Imminent’

CNN obtained a message from the Taliban illustrating the threat they pose to Afghan citizens who helped the United States before the fall of Kabul.

During Monday’s edition New Day, CNN’s Brianna Keilar read a letter that the Taliban sent to the brother of an Afghan translator who worked with U.S. troops. The CNN anchor noted that the letter — the last of three sent to the man — was effectively a death sentence, as it promised capital punishment to Afghans known to have worked with Americans.

“These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object,” Keilar said, reading the letter. “You chose this path for yourself and your death is imminent, God willing.”

As the Taliban continues to establish its hold over Afghanistan, the country remains in chaos as thousands of citizens are attempting to flee. This has prompted a great deal of conversation about whether Afghan refugees will be relocated to the U.S. or elsewhere, with numerous diverse and contentious opinions on the matter already having been voiced.

Watch above, via CNN.

