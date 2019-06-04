Jake Tapper and his panel called out Joe Biden today for a false claim he made during his 1988 presidential campaign more than once.

As the New York Times reported this week, looking back on how badly Biden’s first attempt at running for president went, the then-senator repeated a false claim about his involvement in the civil rights movement despite being told he should stop:

“When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program,” Mr. Biden thundered, testing his presidential message in February 1987 before a New Hampshire audience. “I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes.” More than once, advisers had gently reminded Mr. Biden of the problem with this formulation: He had not actually marched during the civil rights movement. And more than once, Mr. Biden assured them he understood — and kept telling the story anyway.

Tapper remarked today, with a laugh, “That is really really weird.”

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said one of Biden’s problems is that he has “tended to embellish” and “make things sound slightly rosier than they are.”

“His aides have went back to say, look, he was in office marching for the idea of civil rights, but was not actually marching in the streets. But that would not fly as much,” Zeleny continued.

The other panelists cracked up and Tapper said, “That’s not what the word marching means.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com