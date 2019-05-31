The transcript of a 2017 voicemail from then-Trump attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn was released earlier this afternoon.

The voicemail was featured in Volume II of the Mueller report, in one of the sections laying out potential obstructive acts from President Donald Trump.

On CNN this afternoon, Kaitlan Collins brought up how there were lingering questions because of “privilege issues” and whether Trump knew about this specific message.

David Urban said people should read the voicemail because “there is nothing here that says if you do something or don’t do something, you’re going to be pardoned.”

“He’s asking them what he told the special counsel,” Collins said.

At one point, former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said, “They sound like mob lawyers. ‘Remember how we feel. Remember how we feel.'”

Urban shot back that “John Dowd would take great umbrage with you calling him a mob lawyer.”

