CNN Panel Erupts Over Trump’s Tweets: ‘You’re a Racist!’

A CNN panel debating whether or not President Donald Trump’s recent attacks against four minority congresswomen were racist melted down after one of the network’s commentators, Keith Boykin, called Trump 2020 advisory council member Rob Astorino.

In response to Trump saying that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) go back to the countries they “originally came from” — even though all but one, Omar, was born in the U.S. — Astorino argued that Trump was not making a race-based attack, but was instead “saying it to four people, four politicians who have thrown barbs at him they have been vial in what they said.”

He went on to say that four congresswomen “are completely immune from anything because of [their] skin color,” while his fellow panelists, Boykin and White House reporter Apirl Ryan, argued Trump singled them out specifically because of their skin color.

“You’re not seriously going to sit here and pretend the problem is not the president of the United States of America,” Boykin said. “We have a person who is the head of our executive branch of government. The president of the United States engaging in repeated sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic attacks on people different from him.”

While Astorino admitted that he “would not have” written the Trump tweets in question, he denied that they were actually racist.

“Because you would say it’s a racist thing to tell a black or brown person to go back,” Erin Burnett argued, to which Astorino shot back, “No, no.”

“He started in the 70s. He was sued by the Nixon administration for racial discrimination,” Boykin said. “He spent years lying about the Central Park Five, his own casino workers accused him of racism in the 80s. He spent five and a half years lying about Barack Obama’s birth certificate. He started his campaign with racism against Mexicans and Muslims.”

Astorino attempted to make a point about why “people are pissed on the right,” but Boykin quickly cut in to say it’s “because they’re racist,” adding, “Anybody who supports Donald Trump today is a racist because you are complicit with his racism.”

“You just called me a racist,” Astorino replied.

“You are too a racist if you support Donald Trump,” Boykin replied. “I like you but I’m sorry — if you continue to defend Donald Trump you are a racist.”

On Tuesday night, the House passed a resolution condemning Trump’s remarks against the four freshmen lawmakers as racist. The posts in question, which Trump wrote on Sunday morning, called out “‘progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).”

Watch above, via CNN.

