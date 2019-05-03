A CNN panel was stunned by news President Donald Trump never raised election interference during an hour long call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just weeks after the Mueller report revealed the depth of Kremlin-ordered meddling.

“The spoke for more than an hour, and the president never raised Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, which was a central conclusion of the Mueller report,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said.

“The Mueller report said that Russia’s interference was sweeping and systematic,” said CNN legal analyst Laura Jarrett. “And not only did [Trump] not raise that fact, they’re joking about it.”

“They’re making light of the fact that Russia has attacked our democracy,” Jarrett said. “And it appears the president not only doesn’t want to discuss that, but there’s no plans for what are we going to do about it going forward.”

Blitzer asked CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd about Trump referring to the investigation as the “Russia hoax.”

Mudd replied that Trump’s attitude towards Russia is inviting further meddling:

Now we have another country that has a dozen people in its military intelligence service involved in subverting American democracy and the president, who has obviously the Department of Justice below him can’t even say, what about the 12 people we have under indictment. His question for himself is, I wasn’t implicated in the report, therefore, it doesn’t matter. So Putin gets a get out of jail free card, and the GRU, the Russian intelligence service says, let’s bring on the next round, bring on 2020.

“This goes back to the president always equating the Russia investigation with his own legitimacy as president,” added Daily Beast Washington bureau chief Jackie Kucinich.

Watch above, via CNN.

