CNN’s Jake Tapper opened Friday’s The Lead with coverage of the “major embarrassment” for President Donald Trump on his now-pulled nominee for Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe.

There were apparently some concerns among Republicans about the nomination, and reports this week revealed that Ratcliffe exaggerated portions of his resume.

The president tweeted today, “Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people… John has therefore decided to stay in Congress.”

Tapper remarked, “It seems to me there’s no way he did this because the media was being unfair.”

CNN senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown said “the media only brought to light” what White House vetting would have revealed, adding she’s heard concerns wondering “where was the vetting” (though the president defended the White House’s vetting process today in part by telling reporters today “you vet for me”)

Phil Mudd said, “This issue about the media, this is comical.”

He pointed to the Brett Kavanaugh nomination and the “brutality” of the media coverage then, saying in the case of Ratcliffe, “It’s not the media, it’s vetting. If it were the media, Brett Kavanaugh would have been pulled.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

