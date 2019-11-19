During a recess in this afternoon’s impeachment hearing, the CNN panel questioned the part of Kurt Volker’s testimony wherein he testified he didn’t understand that others saw investigating Burisma as essentially investigating the Bidens.

Kaitlan Collins noted Volker’s discomfort with Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement before remarking, “So you really question Volker here why he thought they wanted this investigation into Burisma if it wasn’t to investigate the Bidens. Why else would he think the president was so invested in that?”

Nia-Malika Henderson said it’s “a little bit unbelievable that he thinks Burisma has nothing to do with Bidens, I think he probably has access to a computer and Google.”

Susan Hennessey suggested that the “most generous interpretation” here is “willful blindness on his part,” saying Volker was trying to thread the needle of trying to appease Trump with something that seemed legitimate to him.

Volker testified he viewed investigating Burisma and investigating the Bidens as separate issues — the former being appropriate, the latter being unacceptable.

