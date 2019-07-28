CNN’s John King and his panel today called out President Donald Trump‘s tweets yesterday going after Congresswoman Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.

King opened by inviting viewers to see the “pattern in the president’s attacks,” following his comments on the “squad” and what he said about John Lewis and his district back in 2017.

“He tweets about a person of color, talks about crime, talking about ‘infestation,’ talks about ‘filth,’ then backtracks and says, ‘I’m talking about competence’ or ‘I’m talking about whether he’s good for his district’ or ‘I’m talking about whether there’s political corruption,'” King continued. “But it begins with something that speaks for itself.”

New York Times reporter Astead Herndon brought up how Trump “campaigned on fixing urban crime” and “stopping carnage,” but “that’s something he’s totally abandoned once he’s gotten into office.” Now he’s using them as “political talking points,” he added.

CNN political correspondent MJ Lee recalled Trump’s comments about “shithole countries” as a parallel and how now he’s talking about Baltimore “as though they are the other.”

King again said Trump’s backtracking this morning doesn’t mask the intent of the original message. New York Times White House correspondent Michael Shear said, “You would call it a dog whistle, except that we can all hear it!”

“He’s not calling a rural community in Michigan or a working-class mostly white community in Pennsylvania rat-infested,” Shear said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

