CNN Panel Slams Trump’s ‘Blatant Lie’ About Capitol Riot: ‘Is He a Liar? Is He a Psychotic? Who Knows!’

A CNN Panel called out former President Donald Trump for making America “less safe” by continuing to spread “a blatant lie” about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol on CNN Newsroom Saturday.

Anchor Ana Cabrera started the segment by saying that the controversial Georgia voting law was inspired by the “big lie” that Trump and his allies had promoted that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him, and then played a clip of Trump from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

In that clip from Ingraham’s show, Trump downplayed the events of Jan. 6, claiming that the rioters were “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing” the Capitol Police officers.

“That is just a blatant lie,” said Cabrera. “That’s not what we a saw with our own eyes. Are Trump’s continued lies making America less safe?”

“They are,” CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyam agreed, adding that it wasn’t just what everyone saw with their own eyes, but also now evidence from hundreds of indictments and pending court cases.

“Is he a liar? Is he a psychotic? Who knows!” Kayyam continued. “The truth is the only way forward is to answer, who cares?”

Trump getting kicked off most major social media platforms had “isolated” him, she explained, and said that one benefit to hundreds of the rioters getting prosecuted was that it was disrupting efforts to recruit people to these groups that might want to “use violence to deter people from voting.”

“The real test is going to be those cases,” she said, “and also what happens in 2022, when people return to the polls.”

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd concurred, commenting that Trump had pushed several notable misinformation campaigns: to not trust government scientists regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, to not trust immigrants, and that the Capitol rioters were peaceful people who just loved their country. “My concern is people continue to believe the lie. It’s not just this, but the virus, immigration, everything.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]