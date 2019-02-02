CNN Panel Tries to Make Sense of Northam Now Saying He May Not Be in Racist Photo: ‘Beyond Strange’

A CNN panel this morning tried to make some sense of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam apologizing for the racist photo on his yearbook page… only to now tell people that he’s not sure he’s in the photo.

Northam directly apologized in his statement last night “for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo.” Now, per multiple reports, he’s doubting that it’s him at all.

CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield ran the video of his second statement, in which he apologized again for the photo. She noted the pretty obvious contrast between that and the new reporting this morning.

Larry Sabato––who also confirmed what Northam has been saying to people––said, “You can’t reconcile all of these pieces.”

There’s now an issue of “integrity,” he added, saying, “people in positions of major responsibility have the obligation to tell the truth, especially about important matters and involving them directly.”

He continued:

“So this is beyond strange. I can believe in evolution of one’s racial views over the course of decades, though hiding this for all of these decades doesn’t help. What I have a hard time understanding is how he could evolve from a position of acknowledging that the picture was of him last night and this morning saying ‘No, I wasn’t even there. I don’t remember it at all.’ Something is terribly wrong.”

