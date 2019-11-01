CNN Contributor Aisha Moodie-Mills blamed “conservative prudishness” for Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation from Congress in a segment Friday morning. CNN contributor and PBS host Margaret Hoover did not agree, and a spirited discussion ensued.

Hill announced her resignation on the House floor yesterday amid allegations of an inappropriate extramarital affair with a campaign staffer and the existence of explicit photos that were reportedly used as “revenge porn” by Hill’s spurned husband.

A “double standard” with congressmen who have experienced similar and not stepped down (Rep. Duncan Hunter por ejemplo) came up, but it was Moodie-Mills’ assessment that really set the debate off.

“The problem here, is this prudishness, this conservative prudishness around sexuality,” she offered, simplifying the complicated story with “that’s really what this is at the end of the day about.”

This got a piqued reply from Hoover, who appeared on the panel with her own husband, CNN’s John Avlon. Hoover pushed back on the “prudishness” claim and instead focused on the “digitally native” lives that millennials have lived and the wisdom necessary to not have incriminating photos that can be used in such a manner.

Good stuff all the way around, New Day producers.

