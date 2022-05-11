CNN Plays 9-1-1 Call Corrections Officer Vicky White Made Before Death: ‘Let’s Get Out…Run’

CNN, on Wednesday, played the 9-1-1 call Alabama corrections officer Vicky White made just before her death while on an 11-day run with an inmate.

“G-d … The airbags are going off, let’s get out…run … the fu*king motel,” said White, following a car crash in Evansville, Indiana. The crash occurred when police forced the couple to drive into a ditch. This ended the manhunt.

White shot herself in the head and died. Meanwhile, Casey White was apprehended. Casey said they were married, but police said they weren’t even though the two were in a romantic relationship. The two escaped from a detention facility in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29.

According to CNN:

Jail policy established that inmates are always accompanied by two deputies. But at about 9:30 a.m., Vicky White told another deputy that she planned to take Casey White to a mental health evaluation in court and then would seek medical attention because she wasn’t feeling well, according to Singleton. In fact, there was no evaluation or hearing scheduled that day.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence and was awaiting a capital murder trial. He has returned to Alabama.

“He didn’t say a word and I didn’t really say anything to him,’’ said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton on Tuesday. “He seemed blank. No emotion. No remorse. Nothing.”

Watch above, via CNN.

