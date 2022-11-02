CNN Plays Exclusive Audio of Terrified 10-Year Old Uvalde Student’s 911 Call During Shooting: ‘Please Hurry, There’s A Lot of Dead Bodies’

CNN played exclusive audio on Wednesday of a 10-year-old student on the phone with 911 during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The audio features a terrified Khloie Torres calling for help amid the shooting, during which the assailant killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others.

“CNN has obtained the call never made public until now. A warning to our viewers: It’s painful to hear. We’re choosing to go play portions of the audio with the approval of Khloie’s parents and because it is crucial to understanding the full scope of the law enforcement failure that day,” said correspondent Shimon Prokupecz.

Here’s how the call went down:

TORRES: Hello? DISPATCHER: I’m calling with the police department. Are you OK? TORRES: No, there’s a school shooting. DISPATCHER: OK, yes ma’am. I have multiple units there. Are you with officers or are you barricaded somewhere? TORRES: I’m in classroom – what’s the classroom number? 112. DISPATCHER: 112? TORRES: 112, 112, yes, ma’am. DISPATCHER: What’s your name, ma’am? TORRES: Khloie Torres. Please hurry. There’s a lot of dead bodies. DISPATCHER: Stay on the line, OK? You said you’re in room 112? TORRES: Yes, ma’am. Please send help.

“You can hear injured people in the room crying out in pain. The dispatcher asks Khloie to tell her classmates to stay quiet. She does her best,” narrated Prokupecz.

DISPATCHER: You need to tell them that they need to be quiet. TORRES: I am. I am. I’m telling everybody to be quiet and now nobody is listening to me. I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl. Send help. Some of my teachers are still alive but they’re shot.

A scared Torres asked where the officers were.

TORRES: How far are y’all away? DISPATCHER: They’re inside of the building, OK? You need to stay quiet, OK? TORRES: They’re inside the building. We just need to stay quiet.

