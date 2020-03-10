Fox News’ 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight was the big cable news winner on Monday with 3,604,000 total viewers and 612,000 in the 25-54 age demo.

Hannity came in at a close second with 3,577,000 viewers and 558,000 in the demo, followed by The Five at 5 p.m. with 3,181,000 and 503,000 respectively.

The winner at MSNBC was Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m., who reeled in 3,031,000 total viewers and 489,000 in the demo, followed by 10 p.m.’s The Last Word with Lawrence (2,449,000 viewers, 406,000 in demo), and 8 p.m.’s All In with Chris Hayes (1,877,000 viewers, 298,000 in demo).

CNN, however, beat MSNBC in the demo for much of Monday. In all of primetime (8-11) Monday night, MSNBC scored better in the overall ratings, but MSNBC averaged 405,000 viewers in the demo to MSNBC’s 398,000.

CNN’s highest earning show for total viewership was 7 p.m.’s Erin Burnett OutFront (1,799,000 viewers, 504,000 in demo), followed by 6 p.m.’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (1,610,000 viewers, 411,000 in demo), and 8 p.m.’s Anderson Cooper 360 (1,493,000 viewers, 393,000 in demo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]