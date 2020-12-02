CNN refused to air any excerpts of Donald Trump’s 46-minute “propaganda video,” labeling the president’s rhetoric as merely a rehash of previous lies and baseless claims alleging widespread election fraud, of which there is no evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted a lengthy, rambling, conspiracy theory-laden speech to his Facebook account. During this rant, the president aired many, years-old grievances about the Mueller probe and repeated many false election fraud claims that have been debunked in the press or fallen apart during court hearings. Among those lies, that he “easily” defeated President-elect Joe Biden, when in fact he lost the popular vote by nearly seven million.

“A short while ago, the president released what is essentially a propaganda video on Facebook repeating some of the same lies he and his team have told about the election results,” CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said during the 6:00 p.m. edition of The Situation Room. “We are not showing you any excerpts because the allegations made by the president have been rejected in the courts as well as by state election officials from both parties, not to mention from his own attorney general and the video we should note was produced over here at the White House on the White House grounds, not in view of the press. Reporters were not in the room when the president made these comments.”

CNN host Erin Burnett also explained at the start of her show that she would not show any clips from Trump’s speech either, suggesting this was a network-wide position.

“Trump is also releasing a 46-minute video full of baseless claims about voter fraud,” Burnett noted, “which we are not going to air clips of because to do so would amplify things that are factually untrue, and the president knows to be factually untrue.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

