CNN will not air a new re-election ad for President Donald Trump that attacks the network’s talent.

The ad targets Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, Jim Acosta, and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, calling them “media lapdogs” who are falling in line with Democratic efforts to “steal” the 2020 election from Trump. In a statement to The Daily Beast, the network said: “CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards.”

“Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN,” the statement concludes.

If you’re curious about the ad, Trump promoted it on Twitter, and you can see that it runs with the unsubstantiated criminal allegations about the Biden family’s dealings with Ukraine. These are the same allegations Trump has been using to deflect from the scandal surrounding his attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating the Bidens.

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Even though Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over the Ukraine firestorm, he openly doubled down today by asking the country to investigate the Bidens, and he also asked for China to do the same thing.

Back in 2017, CNN previously refused to air a Trump ad that smeared their journalists and those from other networks as “fake news.” Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh had this to say about CNN’s refusal to show the new ad:

“CNN spends all day protecting Joe Biden in their programming, so it’s not surprising that they’re shielding him from truthful advertising too, and then talking to other media outlets about it. Our ad is entirely accurate and was reviewed by counsel, and CNN wouldn’t even describe to us what they found objectionable. This isn’t a cable news channel anymore, it’s a Democrat public relations firm.”

