CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former Baltimore Sun media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy.

Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.

“When we have Tucker Carlson going to Hungary and promoting Viktor Orban as a great leader, we’ve got media, and we have Trump pushing for autocracy,” he said. “Joe Biden was right when he said it’s a struggle between autocracy and democracy right now.”

Zurawik went on to argue that the foundations of democracy are at risk, saying that, “the Big Lie keeps going, and it’s reinforced by Fox.” This led to him seriously amping up the hyperbole as he spoke about what this means for the network.

God help them. I don’t know if there’s an afterworld, how badly they’re going to be punished for Rupert Murdoch’s money. But what they’re doing, this is not a game. This is America at stake here!…I don’t have the answer either how we should do it, but I know we have to keep screaming democracy is in danger, democracy is in danger, and we have to take steps to protect it.

It isn’t clear which Fox comments Zurawik was referring to that supposedly gave air to “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — the same lie that compelled the ex-president’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. For months though, Fox News has been dealing with lawsuits from Smartmatic and Dominion. Both companies accused the network and several of its most prominent figures of promoting defamatory claims that they rigged the election.

Fox News described the lawsuits as “meritless,” and they filed motions to dismiss them while denying their coverage was defamatory, and that it was protected under the First Amendment.

“Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” the network has said to Mediaite.

