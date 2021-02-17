A CNN report from White House correspondent Phil Mattingly called out what Jake Tapper described as “shifting message” from the Biden administration on school reopenings.

Tapper opened the program noting how President Joe Biden took questions at Tuesday night’s town hall that “reset some expectations amidst conflicting and confusing messages from the White House, shifting messages” on when schools can be reopened.

As Mattingly reported, “President Biden may have pledged to reopen a majority of schools in his first 100 days… but his administration can’t seem to settle on what that means.”

After comments from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Biden said reports that schools may only open for at least one day a week was a “mistake in communication.”

Mattingly referenced Vice President Kamala Harris’ Today Show interview with Savannah Guthrie earlier in the day and said, “The administration, torn between parents, science, and teachers’ unions also briefly clouding the water over whether teachers must be vaccinated before schools can reopen, something the CDC said should be a priority but not mandatory. And Vice President Harris refusing to give a straight answer.”

Both Biden and Harris have said that they believe teachers should be prioritized for vaccines.

Tapper followed up by remarking to his panel, “We’re hearing a lot of conflicting stuff from the White House, especially right now about when the vaccines will be widely available, what counts in terms of reopening schools.”

Abby Phillip said that “mixed messaging is a little bit of an understatement” and added, “There’s another category of things that seems to be just about politics, which is this idea that they can’t seem to just give a simple answer about what the science says about when schools should reopen and what they might want from a political perspective before that happens.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]