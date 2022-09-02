CNN Reporter Fawns Over Biden’s Speech Blasting MAGA Republicans: ‘What Was More Pro-USA Than This Speech’

CNN national politics reporter Eva McKend fawned over President Joe Biden’s speech blasting “MAGA Republicans” and said, “what was more pro-USA than this speech?

During Biden’s speech on Thursday night, the president went after the MAGA base of the GOP.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” he said during his speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden remarked that “the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country. These are hard things. But I’m an American president, not a president of red America or blue America, but of all America.”

Following the speech, McKend praised it. She said that Biden “almost seemed to be reclaiming patriotism.”

Often you hear Republicans argue that they are the pro-America party, right. The Democrats are not patriotic enough. But what was more pro-USA than this speech? And I think this is exactly what Democratic voters wanted to hear. We honor the will of the people, right? A nod to our democracy but also a nod to preserving reproductive rights. He is the president of all America. You mentioned before, too much of what is happening is not normal in this country. We are still at our core a democracy. I mean all of these things, it was a very, very patriotic speech and I think that that is a lot of what Democratic voters across the country, they want to be patriotic too. They want to be part of the American story too. And I think he spoke to that.

