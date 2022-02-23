CNN Reporter Takes Cameras on Heart-Wrenching Tour of Ukrainian Home Damaged by Shelling

A CNN reporter took cameras on a heart-wrenching tour of a home in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine that was reportedly damaged by alleged Russian shelling amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Donbas, in addition to the Luhansk region, as independent. Both regions consist of pro-Russian separatists.

Since Putin’s announcement, Russian troops have moved into the Donbas in what has been viewed by the United States as an invasion. Sanctions against Russia from the United States, the European Union and others have since been announced.

During Wednesday’s New Day, CNN senior international correspondent Sam Kiley reported from a home in Novoluhanske, which he said is almost 500 yards from “the front line” of the Ukraine-Russia border, where as many as 190,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the Russia side.

Walking next to the home, Kiley pointed out “remains of a piano.” Going into the damaged house, Kiley said that the family of three that lived there wasn’t “in these rooms when the shells struck. They’re right next door in their outside kitchen.”

Kiley walked through the home, showing what he called “shrapnel damage.” The 9-year-old daughter’s upstairs bedroom was described by Kiley as “utterly ripped apart.”

“It’s now too dangerous for us to go up there for fear that the building itself may collapse underneath us,” said Kiley.

Kiley mentioned that nearby “a man named Roman was killed … when he was trying to back his car into the garage after the saw the shells landing” in the house Kiley was standing in.

Watch above, via CNN.

