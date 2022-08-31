CNN Reporter Warns Biden Could Alienate Voters with ‘Law and Order Message’

President Joe Biden could be risking alienating some Democratic Party voters with his current “law and order message,” CNN political reporter Eva McKend theorized following the president’s speech this week in Pennsylvania where he blasted Republicans opposing the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago and dismissed defund the police calls.

During a discussion on CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, McKend declared Biden and Democrats are simply not “going to get the so-called back the blue folks,” no matter how hard they try.

“They are not going to get the so-called back the blue folks. They’re just not going to get those voters. Speeches like this are an appeal to try to call in that group, but at the same time there is a reform-minded wing of the Democratic Party and so he has to strike the right balance, I think, in these speeches and not doing too much to distance himself from those folks as well,” McKend told New Day co-host Brianna Keilar.

McKend acknowledged Democrats likely want to “be on the offense” on the issue of law enforcement ahead of the midterm elections to avoid attacks from Republicans, but she cautioned they “run the risk of alienating some of their voters.”

More and more Republicans have become critical of law enforcement amidst the FBI’s raid and the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump was unlawfully storing classified documents after he left the White House. Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

During a Tuesday speech, Biden blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and his warning that there could be riots if Trump is prosecuted. At another point, he addressed crime rates and declared, “When it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com