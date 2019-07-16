CNN’s White House reporter Joe Johns is reporting that “as few as 19 Republicans in Congress have denounced” President Donald Trump’s racist comments targeting the four Democratic congresswomen that started Sunday morning and has continued for its third consecutive day.

The four newly elected women of color who are the focus of Trump’s derision includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, all members of the Democratic Party.

The four have all become lightning rods for attention on both sides of the political aisle since being elected last fall, but have recently found themselves in the media spotlight due to Trump’s racist tweets that ostensibly told them to go back to where they came from — despite the fact that all are American citizens, and only Rep. Omar was born outside the United States, and came to this country as a Somali refugee when she was 12 years old.

Of the 535 elected members of Congress, 250 are members of the Republican party. If, as Johns reports, only 19 of those Republican members have condemned Trump’s racist statements, that represents a piddling 8% of Capital Hill GOP willing to call out what many see as unpresidential attacks on these women.

Watch the segment above via CNN.

