CNN Reports Liz Cheney Has Just 10% Chance of Winning Reelection: ‘No Sensible Person… Would Bet on Her’

Rep. Liz Cheney‘s (R-WY) reelection prospects are bleak, according to a CNN analysis of her upcoming primary after Tuesday’s voting in South Carolina.

On AC360, host Anderson Cooper welcomed network data reporter Harry Enten to discuss the Wyoming Republican.

Enten tied her to Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year. Rice lost his primary to Trump-backed South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry.

Cheney is the co-chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. She also voted to impeach Trump, and is likely headed for a similar fate, per Enten.

“How do things look for her?” Cooper asked.

“Well, if you watched what happened in South Carolina, I bet you can guess,” Enten responded.

“On Cheney, if you go over to Wyoming, look at her disapproval rating,” he added. “Essentially what you see is that it has doubled, more than doubled, gone up 40 points points from before she voted to impeach Donald Trump to after voting to impeach Donald Trump.”

A CNN slide showed Cheney’s disapproval rating in Wyoming was 26% before she voted to impeach Trump. Today, she is unpopular with 72% of voters in the state.

Enten noted Cheney is wildly unpopular in Wyoming, and said current betting markets give her roughly a 10% chance at winning her primary.

Democratic strategist David Axelrod also relayed his doubts about Cheney’s reelection. He cited her prominent role on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

After Cooper asked Axelrod about Cheney’s chances, he replied,

Well, honestly, every time she speaks at these hearings she’s probably making her task even more difficult. And I think the one hope they have is that Democrats re-register and crossover in record numbers to support her. But honestly, you heard Harry’s over-caffeinated analysis, but accurate one, she is in a world of hurt and no sensible person in politics would bet on her re-nomination at this point.

The Wyoming GOP primary is Aug. 16.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com