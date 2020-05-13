CNN was ridiculed on Wednesday for putting 17-year-old climate change awareness activist Greta Thunberg on its coronavirus pandemic town hall alongside health experts.

Thunberg is set to appear in the town hall on Thursday next to former Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Acting Director Richard Besser and former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and the announcement quickly drew criticism, with Thunberg’s name becoming one of the top trending Twitter topics on Wednesday afternoon.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” questioned journalist Yashar Ali, adding, “I understand that this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientists. It’s a matter of placement.”

What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? pic.twitter.com/qIKOCV8QcP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020

I understand that but this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientist. It’s a matter of placement. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020

Other media commentators and journalists also questioned the network’s decision.

I’m not so sure about Greta Thunberg as a coronavirus expert for a CNN town hall https://t.co/T8SzDhjjzE — David Pakman (@dpakman) May 13, 2020

If you need to have Greta Thunberg show up to involve people “who otherwise wouldn’t be interested” during a global pandemic, then I think the problem is already evident. https://t.co/9EE8xUtU45 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 13, 2020

I like @CNN + admire Greta Thunberg, but this is pointless https://t.co/2Bg0CN4Kr6 — Liam Farrell (@drlfarrell) May 13, 2020

Can we all agree that neither Donald Trump nor Greta Thunberg should ever be considered as experts on the Coronavirus? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 13, 2020

Oh, good. A teenage climate change activist. That sounds like the coronavirus expert we need. 🙄 https://t.co/bNl1Z6g1F1 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 13, 2020

Maybe this is an effort to connect with children. But – and I mean no offense to Greta – no. The public, even children, need real facts and analysis from real experts. Perhaps a child psychologist or young journalist could help explain things. https://t.co/3qwttfrPeO — Ross Garber (@rossgarber) May 13, 2020

It’s going to be hilarious when CNN has Greta Thunberg on to discuss the next Supreme Court vacancy — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) May 13, 2020

Greta Thunberg is appearing on a CNN Townhall on Climate Ch… No, it’s on Coronavirus. Okay, now I’m confused. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 13, 2020

Greta on a Covid panel is a pretty flagrant misstep. — Lea Goldman (@lea) May 13, 2020

This has to be a joke, right? Why would CNN have a teenager on an expert panel discussing the Coronavirus? https://t.co/afKrdLHRFW pic.twitter.com/ptTyXPB4WH — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 13, 2020

The controversy led to Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro and CNN’s Oliver Darcy engaging in a brief skirmish on Twitter, with Darcy defending the network’s guest.

Is there anyone at CNN with any level of self-awareness? Featuring Greta Thunberg on a covid-19 expert panel is just beyond words. I actually cannot believe they are this insane/stupid. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

CNN is featuring Greta Thunberg on an “expert panel on covid-19,” so maybe CNN should sit this one out https://t.co/5l48X3OzXV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

“She is donating $100,000 (money she was awarded) to help kids affected by coronavirus! it’s not like she’s being brought on as a medical expert,” argued Darcy, to which Shapiro responded, “She’s not an expert on anything. Bill Gates is donating millions to develop a vaccine, and he actually knows things about vaccines. If signing checks gets you on CNN as an ‘expert,’ I feel like you’re watering down expertise rather substantially.”

she is donating $100,000 (money she was awarded) to help kids affected by coronavirus! it’s not like she’s being brought on as a medical expert https://t.co/85YoXVcaur — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 13, 2020

She’s not an expert on anything. Bill Gates is donating millions to develop a vaccine, and he actually knows things about vaccines. If signing checks gets you on CNN as an “expert,” I feel like you’re watering down expertise rather substantially. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

“And Bill Gates has been on many times. Thunberg is trying to do a good thing by donating time/money to help kids impacted by coronavirus. Not sure why it’s so terrible to highlight that work!” Darcy shot back.

And Bill Gates has been on many times. Thunberg is trying to do a good thing by donating time/money to help kids impacted by coronavirus. Not sure why it’s so terrible to highlight that work! — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 13, 2020

