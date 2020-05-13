comScore

CNN Ridiculed for Inviting Greta Thunberg to Its Latest Coronavirus Town Hall: ‘This Has to Be a Joke, Right?’

By Charlie NashMay 13th, 2020, 1:54 pm

CNN was ridiculed on Wednesday for putting 17-year-old climate change awareness activist Greta Thunberg on its coronavirus pandemic town hall alongside health experts.

Thunberg is set to appear in the town hall on Thursday next to former Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Acting Director Richard Besser and former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and the announcement quickly drew criticism, with Thunberg’s name becoming one of the top trending Twitter topics on Wednesday afternoon.

“What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall?” questioned journalist Yashar Ali, adding, “I understand that this is a panel of top health experts and administrators. A climate activist would be better suited on a different panel. She’s not a climate scientists. It’s a matter of placement.”

Other media commentators and journalists also questioned the network’s decision.

The controversy led to Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro and CNN’s Oliver Darcy engaging in a brief skirmish on Twitter, with Darcy defending the network’s guest.

“She is donating $100,000 (money she was awarded) to help kids affected by coronavirus! it’s not like she’s being brought on as a medical expert,” argued Darcy, to which Shapiro responded, “She’s not an expert on anything. Bill Gates is donating millions to develop a vaccine, and he actually knows things about vaccines. If signing checks gets you on CNN as an ‘expert,’ I feel like you’re watering down expertise rather substantially.”

“And Bill Gates has been on many times. Thunberg is trying to do a good thing by donating time/money to help kids impacted by coronavirus. Not sure why it’s so terrible to highlight that work!” Darcy shot back.

