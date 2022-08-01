CNN Talks to Wyoming Voters Ahead of GOP Primary Vote, And They Almost All Trash Liz Cheney: ‘She’s Done Us Dirty’

CNN aired footage of Wyoming voters blasting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) due to her work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and her being critical of former President Donald Trump.

Friday’s Anderson Cooper 360 aired a report by anchor and correspondent Randi Kaye, who interviewed voters at a rodeo in Wyoming’s capital.

“At Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, we found plenty of Republican voters bucking the Cheney name, and vowing not to support Congresswoman Liz Cheney for a fourth term,” narrated Kaye.

When asked if she’ll vote for Cheney, voter Sharon Tuggle asked if she “could cuss” and said “hell no.”

“Absolutely not,” said voter Andrew Kahler.

“Personally, I think she’s had three too many,” said another female voter.

“She’s done us dirty,” said Tuggle, who identified as a Trump supporter. “Look at how she’s done Trump.” Tuggle added that Cheney lost her vote because of the congresswoman’s work on the Jan. 6 committee.

“She’s supposed to be supporting him,” said Tuggle. “She’s a Republican for crying out loud.”

“I find her work on the Jan. 6 committee just repulsive,” said another female voter.

“It’s all a hoax. It’s all propaganda,” said Kahler. “Has nothing to do with anything. It’s a witch hunt.”

“She has been an embarrassment,” said another female voter. “It’s a witch hunt.”

“She doesn’t know what her constituents want here anymore because she’s lost touch with the values of the people,” said another male voter.

CNN found only two Cheney supporters at Frontier Days.

“If they’re going to bow down and kiss the ring, I think I don’t want that from my representative. I want somebody who has the Constitution first and foremost in their mind,” said voter Dean Dexter.

“She’s got it even stronger now. She’s making a sacrifice,” said Dexter regarding Cheney’s role on the Jan. 6 committee. “She is made a stand and she’s saying something is wrong and I agree with her. And each though that has a tremendous personal sacrifice.”

“I believe that she has a lot of that integrity also,” said GOP voter Sean McKee. “She wants to maintain the integrity of the state. She wants to make it to where it’s not so much federally controlled.”

Watch above, via CNN.

