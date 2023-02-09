CNN This Morning Laughs Out Loud at Trump Being Called ‘Pu**y A** B*tch’ in House Committee Hearing

CNN This Morning laughed over the House hearing where the Congressional Record officially acknowledged that model Chrissy Teigen once called former President Donald Trump a “pussy ass bitch.”

Poppy Harlow led the segment on Thursday morning with a recap of how House Republicans grilled former Twitter employees with accusations of censorship and working with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. The hearing didn’t go the way Republicans might have hoped, however, because the conversation wound up revolving around testimony that the Trump administration reached out to Twitter years ago to request that action be taken against a highly-unflattering tweet about the ex-president.

This was the tweet in question, which was entered into the record when Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) asked former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli to read the direct quote.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

That moment was aired on CNN uncensored after Harlow warned audiences of the oncoming expletives. When she tried to introduce Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway to discuss, her efforts were sidetracked by audible giggling from Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon.

“Quite an intro,” Harlow admitted through her own laughter. This was followed by Lemon referring to Galloway’s shocked expression as he asked Harlow “did you see Scott’s face?”

“I didn’t,” Harlow said as she struggled to continue. “What a moment.”

Watch above via CNN.

