CNN Trolls Trump for Vaguely Endorsing ‘ERIC’ in Missouri Primary, Suggests Cartman and Clapton as Possible Endorsees

Former President Donald Trump was the butt of the joke on CNN Tonight on Tuesday over an ambiguous endorsement of “ERIC” in the Missouri GOP Senate primary.

It was not clear if the former president was endorsing Eric Schmitt or Eric Greitens Monday in a bizarre statement.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote.

Trump was sure to come out a winner, no matter who won.

That was not lost on a CNN panel moderated by host Laura Coates, whose producers created a graphic that said “TOO MANY ERICS.”

It asked, “WHICH ONE?”

The graphic included images of Eric Trump, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Eric Holder, Eric Clapton, Eric Church, Eric Bana and animated South Park character Eric Cartman.

Coates trolled the former president.

“I have a very serious question for you,” she said to CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein. “I want to know which Eric do we think he was endorsing. I think these are the different people who it possibly could be and I’m wondering which of these people do you think. It must be – is it Eric Holder? Is it Eric Cartman? It could be any one of them – Clapton?”

She then asked, “Eric Church?”

Schmitt was projected the winner within an hour of the polls closing.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com