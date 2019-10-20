President Donald Trump is reportedly “increasingly frustrated” with Mick Mulvaney after watching his showing on Fox News Sunday today.

“Sources say President Trump is increasingly frustrated with his acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney after watching media coverage this weekend of Mulvaney’s attempts to clean up the admission he made on live TV–that there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine,” CNN anchor Ana Cabrera reported Sunday evening on CNN Newsroom.

“This source tells me much of the president’s thinking is being driven by the news coverage he’s been watching over the last 24 hours, including Mick Mulvaney’s struggle to defend his walk back during a Fox News interview earlier today,” reporter Jeremy Diamond told Cabrera.

Diamond then noted Fox’s Chris Wallace flat out asked Mulvaney if he considered resigning after the press conference.

However, Diamond cautioned “despite the president’s frustrations with Mulvaney, we know it’s not uncommon for the president to grow frustrated with his staff and by no means is it clear the president will be ousting his chief of staff.”

Diamond did also say a source told CNN that White House aides have reached out to at least two potential successors to Mulvaney.

Watch above, via CNN.

