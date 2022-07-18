CNN Unveils New Low in Biden Polling, Tracking Under Trump on Priorities: ‘Somber Outlook on the State of Our Nation’

President Joe Biden hit a new low in CNN polling, Jake Tapper revealed on Monday, calling the numbers “dismal” and a “somber outlook for the state of our nation.”

Biden should be used to poor polling numbers at this point — though he doesn’t seem to be — but CNN showed him tracking well below former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump on whether he has the “right priorities,” with only 31 percent of respondents saying he does, compared to 45 percent for Obama and 44 percent for Trump, respectively.

His overall approval rating, according to the data, stands at 38 percent, while his disapproval rating is 62 percent.

On the direction of the country, only 21 percent said things are going well, while 79 percent classify the current situation as very or pretty bad.

Tapper called record inflation the “most pressing” issue at the moment, and Biden is doing even worse in that category. Over 80 percent of respondents said the economic situation is poor, while 18 percent think it’s good.

Breaking down the poor Biden showing further, CNN correspondent Rahel Solomon and Washington Post correspondent Philip Bump were invited onto The Lead.

“Americans are losing faith and confidence,” Solomon noted about the numbers.

Tapper said the numbers will “obviously” have an impact on the November midterm elections at a critical time when Democrats need to expand their position in the Senate.

“I can’t help but look at the calendar and notice we have midterm elections in November, and obviously this is going to have an impact,” he said.

Bump agreed and said Democrats “start to freak out” when they see such low approval, though he argued Biden could be seen separately from the Democratic Party and the numbers reflect more on the president than his party.

CNN’s poll was conducted between June 13 and July 13 among 1459 adults across the nation. Interviews were conducted online or by phone and the results carry a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent, according to Monday’s published data.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com