Newsmax Host Chris Plante Mocks His Time at CNN, Says He Left Network ‘In Disgust’

Newsmax host and former CNN correspondent Chris Plante said he left CNN “in disgust” after coming to his “senses” during Newsmax’s The Right Squad on Wednesday.

Reacting to the departure of CNN CEO Chris Licht after it was reported that he had “alienated” staffers with his vision of a more centrist network, Plante said, “I mean, honestly, the news organization doesn’t want to be saved. They want to be another front group for the Democratic Party.”

Newsmax contributor Kelly Sadler said, “What is so incredible about this story is the rebellion within the newsroom. They did not want to go more toward the center. They did not want to have conservatives to argue the counterpointing view.”

“They were happy in their left-leaning lane that got zero ratings, and they want to be there, and no matter what leadership does, unless they fire their anchors and their news reporters, there’s going to be no change whatsoever at CNN,” she argued. “They’re just gonna fall to the leftist mob.”

Plante — a CNN veteran who worked for the network for 17 years — then said, “And I should confess since we’re all here in public and everything, that I actually worked for CNN for many years back in that era.”

“I was at the Pentagon covering the military and intelligence community most of the time, and I eventually left in disgust because I came to my senses,” he said.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com