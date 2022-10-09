CNN White House Correspondent Cuts Into Report to Explain That Whole Try Guys – Ned Fulmer Situation in Madcap SNL Parody

Saturday Night Live parodied CNN and viral sensation The Try Guys in a news sketch satirizing the minutiae of the drama between the online hosts.

Actor Brendan Gleeson was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Mr. Gleason is starring with Colin Farrell in the new film The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh.

But before Gleeson could begin his first-timer’s hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 934th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

This week, Bowen Yang opened things up as “Morgan Freegirl, host of the satirical game show “So You Think You Won’t Snap!”

Gleeson played a mandolin duet with Farrell in his monologue, then performed in his first sketch as Colin O’Doherty, a White House correspondent who evokes a Donie O’Sullivan after some growth hormone treatments.

In the sketch, Gleeson cuts into a North Lawn live hit on the Ukraine conflict to dish about whatever the frick is going on with The Try Guys and Ned Fulmer, with several castmembers standing in for the aforementioned attempting bros.

In a sign of the social media times, the real Donie O’Sullivan recognized the portrayal and weighed in on Twitter in real time.

“I wore it better,” O’Sullivan wrote over a screenshot of Gleeson.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com