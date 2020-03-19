CNN was tops in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic on Wednesday.

According to data from Nielsen, CNN — during the daytime hours of 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. — bested rivals Fox News and MSNBC in the key demo, pulling down 652,000 viewers in that category. Fox News trailed behind with 586,000 viewers in the demo — although they did top the overall category with 2,789,000 viewers. MSNBC placed third in both metrics with 1,650,000 overall and 297,000 in the demo.

The daytime CNN success was driven, in large part, by Jake Tapper. A special 3 p.m. hour of The Lead drew 2,148,000 total viewers, and 735,000 in the demo. He carried those strong numbers to his customary 4 p.m. timeslot — bringing in 2,016,000 viewers total, and 660,000 in the demo.

CNN also scored big in the key demo during primetime on Wednesday night — although Fox News retained its customary spot atop the cable news ratings heap during the most-watched hours.

According to data from Nielsen, Hannity at 9 p.m. on Wednesday pulled in 4,982,000 total viewers and 987,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. with 4,679,000 viewers and 890,000 in the key demo.

Over on CNN, Cuomo Prime Time scored a massive 2,377,000 viewers, 807,000 in the demo — making it third among primetime shows in that category. AC: 360 drew 2,177,000 million overall, and 790,000 in the demo — good for fifth in the demo in primetime. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. drew 3,833,000 viewers and 800,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]