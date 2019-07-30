CNN’s 2020 Democratic Debates: What Time Are They, and How to Watch

It’s Tuesday, so that means Round 2 of the 2020 Democratic primary debates will begin tonight on CNN. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and conclude at 10:30 p.m for both nights.

The 20 participating candidates are gathering today at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan. Just as it was with the debates held last month by NBC, the event will be split into two nights with 10 candidates picked randomly to take the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That means a whopping 20 candidates will take the stage this week, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris.

In terms of the breakdown for the highest polling candidates, Tuesday’s debate is likely to gravitate around Warren and Sanders’ attempts to distinguish themselves from each other, due to their close alignment on a variety of issues. Participants like Buttigieg and Klobuchar will also likely fuel the drama since it’s possible they’ll use the debate to break off from Warren and Sanders to explain their more moderate approach to issues.

On the second debate night, there will most likely be a lot of renewed focus on the dynamic between Biden and Harris. The California senator bruised the former vice-president last month when she challenged his civil rights record, and he has said ahead of the debate that he plans to up the intensity if anyone takes shots at him again.

