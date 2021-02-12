CNN’s Abby Phillip called out the Trump defense team Friday for their “baffling” decision to remind senators of the call Donald Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Ben Roethlisberger Brad Raffensperger to pressure him about the election results.

Dana Bash said Trump’s team was “grasping at straws,” but at the end of the day, that’s really all Republicans need to justify voting to acquit the former president.

What they’re looking for, she said, is a “way out.”

Phillip noted how at one pint it seemed like one of Trump’s lawyers was “litigating the election fraud lie.”

And then she brought up the call to Raffensperger:

“The idea that they would then throw the call with the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, into the mix and then start talking about Trump looking for fraudulent ballots and signatures that don’t match, it seemed to go into territory that I think many Republican senators frankly did not want to delve into. Nobody really wants to talk about the underlying problem here, which is that Trump believes some that is not true, that he called Raffensperger to pressure him to find votes based on lies and misinformation. That whole call has been debunked and yet we saw the president’s lawyers litigating it on the Senate floor. It was kind of baffling to me, frankly.”

Jake Tapper also called out the Trump team for trying to compare Trump talking about “fighting” to what Democrats have said.

