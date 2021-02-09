CNN’s Acosta: After Day One of Trial, Adviser Told Me ‘Trump Is F*cked If Anyone Ever Charges Him’

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported tonight that someone close to former President Donald Trump is worried Trump might be in serious trouble if he’s ever charged, following day one of the impeachment trial.

Acosta told Erin Burnett this adviser acknowledged the trial “has not been great” so far and that Trump is “stewing over this.” Multiple reports Tuesday indicated that Trump was not happy with his lawyers, especially Bruce Castor, for their widely-panned trial opener.

Acosta noted that the first legal team bailed on Trump before adding this adviser sees what happened today as a “major warning sign” for the former president:

“If he gets into any kind of criminal court proceeding, this adviser was saying, he could be in serious jeopardy because of the current level of talent he’s attracting from the standpoint of who would represent him in a court of law. And in the words of that adviser… Trump would be ‘f***ed’ because nobody wants to work with him at this point.”

The actual quote, per Acosta, was, “Trump is fucked if anyone ever charges him. No one wants to work with him.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

