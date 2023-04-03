CNN’s Acosta Confronts GOP Rep With His 2016 Plea for Hillary Clinton to Face Justice: ‘Why Not Demand Accountability’ for Trump?

CNN’s Jim Acosta countered Ken Buck’s (R-CO) condemnation for the indictment of Donald Trump by reminding the congressman he wanted to see Hillary Clinton indicted.

Acosta interviewed Buck on Sunday, wherein the representative accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of overstepping his legal boundaries, and of bringing a politically-charged case against Trump. The former president is about to be arraigned for a multitude of reported charges for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Acosta met Buck’s gripes by noting that “when the focus was on Hillary Clinton back in 2016, you and other prominent Republicans were taking it to the Democratic nominee.” The CNN anchor then brought up rally comments Buck gave in 2016 where he proclaimed “Lady Justice doesn’t see black or white. She doesn’t see male or female. She doesn’t see rich or poo. But soon, Lady Justice will see Hillary Clinton.”

“Setting aside the fact that Hillary Clinton was never charged with any wrongdoing,” Acosta said, “why not demand accountability in this Trump case, no matter who the prosecutor is?

Buck answered by saying Clinton was investigated through the federal system, where defendants are protected from prosecution over their former status in the government. His argument came down to the idea that Bragg’s indictment of Trump doesn’t afford the latter the same protections since its not a federal case.

“So we’re not dealing with a blindfolded Lady Justice in this situation,” Buck said. “We’re dealing with a political prosecutor who has stated that he is going after President Trump. I haven’t seen the indictment — and I can’t give an opinion as to the strength of the indictment at this point — but I am suspicious when the former federal prosecutor walked away from this case… And now this district attorney, after making a campaign promise is prosecuting this case.”

Watch above via CNN.

