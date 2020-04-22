CNN’s Jim Acosta said that Dr. Rick Bright being pushed out as the head of BARDA sounds like he became “a casualty of the president’s war on scientists.”

Bright has been transferred to another position, but he said in a statement today, “I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit. I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way.”

Acosta told Anderson Cooper, “He sounds like he’s a casualty, Anderson, of the president’s war on scientists, war on science in the administration.”

He noted how Bright — who’s filing a whistleblower complaint — specifically noted the issues he raised about treatments like hydroxychloroquine.

“And when this doctor, Dr. Bright, raised questions about it, he is saying he was ousted from his position and talking to a source familiar with the situation this evening, Anderson, we are told that he hasn’t even been told what he’s going to be doing over at the National Institutes of Health. And so it sounds like he’s been pushed out of this job into another job and he doesn’t even know what that job is going to be yet,” Acosta said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

