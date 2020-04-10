During today’s White House coronavirus press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked President Donald Trump what he would do if he thought about reopening big parts of the country at the end of the month, but the health experts advised against that.

“Your doctors who are gathered here seem to be in doubt as to whether or not the country could reopen on May the 1st,” Acosta asked. “If they come to you before May the 1st and say the country is not ready or huge parts of the country are not ready to open on May the 1st, will you listen to them?”

“I listen to them about everything,” the president responded. “I have great respect for these people, all of them, and others that are working with us. I have great respect for this group. In fact, I told Tony Fauci, I said, ‘Why don’t you move to New York, run against AOC? You will win easily.'”

“Some of your allies have been bashing these doctors, would you tell them to cut it out?” Acosta asked.

Trump reaffirmed he has “tremendous respect for these people.” When Acosta asked about the May 1st issue, POTUS said again, “I will certainly listen.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]