CNN’s Jim Acosta asked President Donald Trump at a White House event Tuesday afternoon about the United States reaching the “grim milestone” of reaching a million confirmed cases.

Acosta recalled comments the president made in February to ask, “Back in late February, you predicted that the number of cases would go down to zero. How did we get from your prediction of zero to one million?”

“Well, it will go down to zero ultimately,” the president responded. “You have to understand that when it comes to cases, we do much more testing than anyone else. We could go to some of these other countries — as an example, China, if you test you’re going to show many more cases.”

“We’re going to more cases because we are doing much more testing, double anybody else. Somebody said if you had everybody else combined, that would be a number and it will be at the appropriate time it will be down to zero,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

