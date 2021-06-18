CNN’s Acosta Says Pence ‘Needs to Be Protected’ from ‘Dark Elements in the Republican Party’ After Heckling

CNN’s Jim Acosta wondered Friday how much security former Vice President Mike Pence is receiving, in a discussion about Pence being heckled earlier in the day.

As the former veep spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, people in the crowd shouted at him, which included some cries of “traitor!”

Acosta told Wolf Blitzer “this is disturbing stuff” and recalled how people on January 6th were chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

“You have to wonder whether or not they’re looking at the security posture for the vice president and deciding that he needs to have round-the-clock security here on out for the foreseeable future,” he continued. “This is the kind of stuff we saw on January 6th.”

Acosta even said that Pence “needs to be protected… from some of these dark elements in the Republican party.”

“He obeyed the U.S. Constitution, did what he had to do,” Blitzer noted.

“And could not be a more loyal foot soldier,” Acosta added. “There was nobody who was more of an enabler to Donald Trump.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

