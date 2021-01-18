CNN’s Jim Acosta said Monday that President Donald Trump is leaving Washington this week in disgrace.

There’s been reporting in the last few days that the president is still falsely grumbling in private that he won the election. There is no evidence that the election was stolen from Trump — something he casually threw out in his video to supporters at the Capitol on January 6th.

Acosta said to Wolf Blitzer Monday night that the president has been “in hiding” for days with his presidency coming to an end in two days. Trump is expected to leave D.C. Wednesday morning before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

He added that the president is still clinging to his “delusion” of victory even as he prepares to leave:

“Even after the events of the last two weeks, Trump is leaving office still lying to himself and others that the election was stolen from him. A White House adviser said aides to the president have explained to him on numerous occasions that there was no evidence he was cheated out of a second term. As this adviser put it, he still thinks it was stolen and he won, Wolf. What a disgraceful way to go out. The president still suffering from these delusions.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

