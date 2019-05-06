CNN’s Acosta: WH Source Says Trump’s Demand for Mueller Not to Testify is Not an Order to Block Him

New reporting from the White House suggests that President Donald Trump might not have been speaking literally when he said Robert Mueller “should not testify” before Congress.

As Congressional Democrats call for Mueller to address the political firestorm surrounding his investigation, Trump seethed on Twitter over the weekend and said the special counsel’s testimony shouldn’t happen. On Monday night, however, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that a White House source told him administration officials see Trump’s tweets as more of a read on his mood, not an indication of what the president is going to try to prohibit Mueller from doing.

“The view inside the White House is that the president was just expressing his opinion when he made that statement and that tweet over the weekend, that he’s not necessarily issuing a directive or order to his administration to block Robert Mueller from testifying. Essentially with the president saying is he views this investigation is over and that it’s time to move on…[it’s] interesting there are sources inside administration familiar with this matter essentially saying the president was letting off steam there, not necessarily signaling at this point that he’s going to block the special counsel from testifying.”

Watch above, via CNN.

