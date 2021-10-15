CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell channeled their inner Adele while celebrating the artist’s first single in six years.

Adele released her single “Easy on Me” on Thursday.

On CNN Newsroom on Friday, a few seconds of her music video played. Afterward, Blackwell tried to sing part of the clip that played.

“You really can hit that note,” said Camerota, sounding impressed with her co-host.

Blackwell and Camerota each shared with their viewers their top three favorite Adele songs.

Blackwell’s, from top to bottom, were “All I Ask,” “Make You Feel My Love,” and “Rolling in the Deep.”

Camerota’s were Saturday Night Live’s take of “Hello,” “Send My Love,” and “Water Under The Bridge.”

Moments later, Camerota mentioned that “Easy on Me” had broken the record for Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day. Camerota and Blackwell expressed astonishment that the music video for Adele’s new song already has 34 million YouTube views.

“Thirty-four million people clamoring for a product [that] you’re about to put out, with bated breath waiting for you to put out a song like that,” said Camerota.

“Well, we’ve been waiting for six years,” replied Blackwell. “So, of course, once you put the teaser out we’re waiting for it to come out.”

Blackwell read this lyric from the new song: “If this is my last night with you, hold me like I’m more than just a friend.” This caused Camerota to cry.

Adele’s album “30,” which includes “Easy on Me,” will be released on Nov. 19.

