CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and John Berman each called out President Donald Trump and his alleged inspirational role in the deadly attacks on Capitol last week by “true believers” and zealots who agreed with the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

As Washington D.C. is locked down with an unprecedented 20,000 members of the National Gaurd—and razor-wired perimeter surrounding the Capitol—to deter the threat of more violence from right-wing pro-Trump extremists still angry that a free and fair election was stolen. (It was not.)

CNN has produced stunning footage with DC police caught up in the melee, which you can see here, in which on-duty cops called out attackers as “true believers,” a note that Berman smartly picked up on.

“You heard from Officer Hodges talk about the people who were attacking them saying they were ‘true believers,'” Berman said before asking, “True believers in what?”

“They were true believers in the lie that the president of the United States has still not disavowed about the election,” he answered. “He talked about the zealotry. Zealotry about what? About the lie that the president of the United States continues to spread.”

“And right there, you saw the impact of the violence, the direct impact of the violence caused by that,” Berman concluded, which Camerota picked up on.

“Well, it’s not over,” she added. “By the way, this is why intelligence officers are saying and preparing for whatever’s going to happen next week. And if the president were able to somehow summon the character to come out and explain that that was a lie and that he lost the election, how much it would diffuse the situation.”

Watch above via CNN.

