Long-time readers of Mediaite know by now that on-air manifestations of the “cable news wars” will almost always get covered. That is to say, any on-air talent on one network talking smack on (or occasionally praising) another network (or on-air talent) almost always merits a Mediaite post.

It is in that context that we bring attention to CNN New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota’s comments following President Donald Trump’s curious note on Twitter Wednesday that Fox News “isn’t working for us anymore!”

Trump has recently become very critical of Fox News, the ratings-dominating network that offers a preponderance of pro-Trump opinion programming and news coverage that often blurs the line between news and opinion programming by featuring controversial guests like Rush Limbaugh who is allowed to spew the unchecked opinion-based bluster that millions tune into daily.

Camerota spent many years as a co-host of Fox & Friends, and as such, worked closely with Fox News visionary Roger Ailes as many of the individuals now so serve in senior leadership at the cable news net. So her insight goes beyond that of just another cable news competitor. So it is fair to say that she was gobsmacked by Trump’s attack on the network that many believe to have been so friendly to this White House.

“Wow! What a statement,” she opened, adding “Because, you know, Kaitlin, after the long, wet kiss they have been engaged in for the past, you know, with the president for — I mean, it’s been much longer for three years, more like eight years — that Fox has been boosters of Donald Trump, the idea that now he doesn’t like them, no wonder he’s confused.”

Before tossing to CNN White House Reporter Kaitlyn Collins, Camerota continued by noting “So that’s confusing, of course, to now the president. And I’m sure it isn’t going to be a challenge for Fox management. Because what do they do with this golden goose who’s turning on them?”

Watch above via CNN.

