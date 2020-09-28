New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota hosted a conversation between two former Pennsylvania-based and Republican members of Congress, Rick Santorum (who consistently presents a pro-Trump point of view) and Charlie Dent, who has endorsed Joe Biden. At issue in today’s debate is the recent New York Times bombshell report that President Donald Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016.

Santorum first defended President Trump saying “if the president is losing money, he shouldn’t be paying taxes.” In the former Senator added, “You can’t complain that he’s not paying any taxes and then criticize for him … if he’s losing money, he’s not going to be paying taxes.”

Shortly after, Santorum blamed the messenger, saying “And by the way, The New York Times refuses to share the information with Trump. They’re refusing to show that they in fact have those documents. The Trump campaign…”

A stunned Camerota replied “So are you … are you doubting whether The New York Times is really reporting on this? Is that what you’re saying?”

“I’m not sure you want to go there with the New York Times,” Santorum shot back.

Camerota: “You doubt they actually have the information?”

“How many Russian stories turned out to be not only not true, but the reverse of what we’re now finding out about was going on in the FBI?” Santorum replied, apparently unaware of a bipartisan Senate Intel committee report that supports most of what the New York Times reported on Russian election interference in 2016.

Just as the segment started getting good, it was interrupted by some sort of rogue classic rock in the ears of CNN anchors and panelists, which Camerota handled with grace and humor.

Watch above via CNN.

