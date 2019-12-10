CNN’s Alisyn Camerota ridiculed several of Fox News’ hosts over their reactions to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his report on the FBI.

Horowitz released his report on the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia on Monday, and he found that even though there were a number of “serious performance failures,” the FBI was justified in launching the probe and was not unduly influenced by political bias. This poses a major complication for the claims Trump leveled against the FBI for years, and yet, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity are hailing the report as proof of corruption and anti-Trump bias.

Camerota noted this commentary on Tuesday as she asked her panel “let’s go back to reality-world instead of upside-down world right now, which is what we just played a montage of.” She went on from there by asking if Hannity and Ingraham actually believe what they told their audiences, concluding that “they just don’t deal in nuance and they just hope their viewers and voters don’t either.”

“There was no spying, there was no deep state, there was no political bias. The viewers and the voters won’t hear that,” Camerota said. “They’ll just hear what Hannity’s saying about that there were some mistakes, not in those categories, and that’s it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

