CNN’s Alisyn Camerota scoffed at Republican lawmakers for their reluctance to criticize President Donald Trump out loud, no matter what.

Camerota held a conversation with Jonathan Martin and Charlie Dent on Monday about Trump’s use of personal politics his demands for complete loyalty to himself from the GOP. After Martin explained how this personal loyalty is different from the past norms of being loyal to a platform, Dent lamented that too many of his Republican former congressional colleagues were “afraid” of Trump and wouldn’t call him out until they were out of office.

“This had nothing to do with policy,” Dent summarized. “It all had to do with being loyal to the man.”

“But Jonathan, what are they so afraid of?” Camerota asked. “Why are grown men and women afraid of a nasty tweet? I’ve gotten one. It’s not that bad.”

Martin explained that for elected officials, maintaining their power and their offices come down to “money, media, and votes,” and Trump is in control of all three among the right.

“If you come after him, he’s going to come after you and ensure that you don’t survive your primary,” Martin said. “It’s purely a matter of political survival. They just don’t think that the voters are going to let them criticism Trump going into their next primary.”

Watch above, via CNN.

