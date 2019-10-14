CNN’s Alisyn Camerota went after Donald Trump by noting how president’s past rhetoric has inspired people to commit violence against the media and others.

Camerota oversaw a New Day discussion on Monday that focused on the graphically-violent video that was on display during an event supporting Trump at his resort in Miami. The video spoofs a scene from the film Kingsman: The Secret Service in order to show Trump massacring the media and his various political opponents.

As the panel addressed the “disturbing” connotations of the video, Camerota said that the White House Correspondents Association “miss the mark” with how they responded to the clip. She said it was their statement that “we’ve previously told the president his rhetoric could incite violence,” to which, Camerota argued, “we’ve already seen it.”

“The Tree of Life synagogue shooter said that he liked the rhetoric that the president was using about immigrants and what was happening at the border. Cesar Sayoc, who sent bombs to CNN, had his van festooned with President Trump and language that’s been used and bulls eyes on certain people. It’s already happening. I could go on. The El Paso shooter cites some of the same language. It’s happening. This is not a sort of random fear we have going forward. It’s already happening!”

Camerota went on from there by referring to CNN’s official response to the video, since they are among those depicted being killed by Trump:

“Sadly this is not the first time the supporters have promoted violence against the media in a video they find entertaining. But it is by far and away the worst. The images are vile and horrific. The president, his family, and the White House and the Trump campaign need to denounce it in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com