CNN host Alisyn Camerota questioned if Americans can trust Attorney General William Barr‘s release of declassified information around the origin of the Russia probe, given that he “misrepresented” the Mueller report in his four-page summary letter in March.

Camerota made the comments during an interview with White House correspondent Maggie Haberman on CNN’s New Day this morning in response to President Donald Trump giving Barr the authority to declassify any documents tied to the 2016 surveillance of Trump’s campaign.

“I think that the question and people who have worked in the intelligence space have expressed this concern and certainly critics of the president have, is, is Bill Barr going to selectively declassify information so that it then gets into the public’s sphere, painting a certain light?” Haberman observed. “I think the concern is, is this really going to be showing everybody, the general public what happened in 2016? or is this going to be done to harm the president’s political opponents?”

Camerota replied by suggesting “we know the answer to” Haberman’s questions about Barr’s credibility.

“Based on experience — I’m not guessing. I’m saying, based on experience with how Bill Barr has misrepresented the Mueller report, don’t we have some experience that he will not depict this in a completely objective way?” the host asked.

Haberman responded by saying she “won’t predict what he’s going to do” and went on to defend his actions surrounding the Mueller report, arguing that “in his favor, he did release almost the entire Mueller report, and that was not a guarantee, at all, that that was going to happen several months ago.” The Times reporter did question the justification of Barr’s investigation, noting that there already U.S. attornies in Utah and Connecticut looking into it, as well as the IG report on the special counsel’s origin.

“For somebody who hates the Russian investigation, who claims that he wanted it over with… why are we still doing this and using taxpayer dollars?” Camerota wondered aloud. “The idea that he’s doing another redundant Russia investigation, because isn’t the IG covering some of it?”

Last night, the White House issued a memo approving Barr’s ability to sweeping declassifying powers.

“The heads of elements of the intelligence community… and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review,” the memo from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders states.

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election,” she added.

Watch above, via CNN.

